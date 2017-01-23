SBP second women cricket coaching academy to be established soon: Zaheer

LAHORE, Jan 23 (APP): Head of Sports Board Punjab Cricket Academies, former Pakistan captain, Zaheer Abbas said on Monday that the second cricket coaching academy will be established at Waqarun Nisa post graduate college Rawalpindi soon to help promote cricket among women.

“Efforts are being made to promote cricket academies across the province both for men and women and SBP is working very hard to achieve this objective,he said.

The former batting great said the Punjab government is taking effective measurements for the promotion of sports, specially cricket and cricket coaching academies are being setup under the vision of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif.

“Altogether six cricket coaching academies have been formed so far”,

he said adding “the first women cricket academy is functioning here at Kinnaird college and the second will be established in Rawalpindi soon”. The male cricket coaching academies have been established at APS model town, pilot Wahdat Road Rawalpindi, Sialkot and Multan.

Zaheer Abbas said that Director General Sports Punjab, Zulfiqar Ahmad Ghumman was taking keen interest in the creation of such facilities which will also be set up in far flung areas of the province to provide equal opportunity to the talented youth of deprived areas.

“The vision of the CM Punjab focuses on provision of sports facilities to the masses belonging to all parts of the province that is why sports infrastructure is being developed throughout the province”.