SBP revision study for calculating effective exchange rates

KARACHI, Aug 01 (APP):On the basis real effective exchange rate, the exchange rate depreciated 15.8 percent between June 2019 and June 2018; slightly more than the 13.9 percent based on the old series.

This has been worked out by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) through its study for calculating effective exchange rates, said a SBP press release on Thursday.

SBP said that the concept of effective exchange rate , which includes nominal effective exchange rates and real effective exchange rates, occupies a prominent place in macroeconomic analysis as it provides valuable information about a country’s relative position, in terms of competitiveness of its goods and services for trade in comparison to other countries.