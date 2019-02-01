SBP returning to its actual mandate: DG

LAHORE, Feb 01 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) is gradually returning to its actual mandate and it is essential for other sports organisations and departments as well for true revival of sports in the country.

This was stated by Director General Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar while talking to the media at National Hockey Stadium here on Friday.

He said Sports Board Punjab will not indulge in any activities beyond its mandate. “As per our mandate, we revived Annual Sports Calendar and initiated 7-Game Camps in the province in recent months.