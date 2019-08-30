SBP observes Kashmir Solidarity Hour

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the leadership of Director General Sports Punjab Adnan Arshad Aulakh, observed Kashmir Solidarity Hour, here on Friday.

On this occasion, Sports Board Punjab took out a large rally to express solidarity with the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir. The rally was taken out at 12.00 to 12.30pm in Nishtar Park Sports Complex in response to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s call.

Director Admin JavedChohan, Director Sports Shahid Nizami, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary Punjab Olympic Association Idris Haider Khawaja, SBP Consultant Shahid Faqeer Virk and hundreds of SBP employees participated in the rally.

Hundreds of SBP employees with Pakistan and Kashmiri flags in their hands, raised loud anti-India and anti-Modi slogans. The participants also chanted slogans against India’s unconstitutional measure of removing Kashmir’s special status. They also showed their anger on the cruelties of Indian forces against innocent Kashmiri people.