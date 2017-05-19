SBP issues updated version of Foreign Exchange Manual 2017

KARACHI, May 19 (APP): The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Friday issued updated version of Foreign Exchange Manual-2017 in order to facilitate the stakeholders including Authorized Dealers (Banks), exporters, importers, travel agents, carriers, etc.

A statement here said that the SBP keeps on issuing updated Foreign Exchange Manual from time to time. Last such version of the Manual was issued in May, 2016.

Since issuance of the updated Foreign Exchange Manual in 2016, several changes/amendments in the foreign exchange regulations have been made.

Although the FE Circulars, Circular Letters, Notifications, etc. through which these changes/amendments were made have been posted at the State Bank’s website, the same have been incorporated in the Foreign Exchange Manual so that the stakeholders can find the regulations/instructions in consolidated form in a single document, it was further pointed out.

Accordingly, the Foreign Exchange Manual-2017 stands updated upto

April 30, 2017 and has been placed at the State Bank’s website for

reference of the stakeholders.

‘The State Bank expects that the use of updated Manual by the stakeholders would enable them to comply with the existing rules and regulations governing foreign exchange business’, the statement added.