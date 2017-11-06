SBP Governor calls on Muhammad Zubair

KARACHI, Nov 06 (APP):Governor of State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Tariq Bajwa, on Monday called on Sindh Governor Muhammad Zubair.

At the meeting held at the Governor House matters pertaining to economic targets, GDP, steps taken for stability of the Pakistani currency, economic activities, foreign investment were among those that came up for discussion.

Zubair said that foreign investment can be increased by

fostering Pakistan’s image based on ground realities.

He was of the view that US investors were unaware of such a situation and were reluctant to come up with investment in

Pakistan.

Governor Sindh who has just returned from a US visit along

with a delegation, said that through conference, receptions and road shows the positive image of Pakistan based on ground realities were promoted.

With this, he added, the US investors appeared willing for

investment in Pakistan.

Zubair also pointed out that owing to economic policies of

the present government, the economic and trade activities in

Pakistan have enhanced.

I this regard, he was also appreciative of the role of the

SBP.

Tariq Bajwa said that the SBP has undertaken comprehensive

measures for achieving the targets of the GDP.

The positive results of these would come to the fore soon,

he added.

Governor SBP also said that steps taken for the stability of

the Pakistani currency are producing far-reaching results.