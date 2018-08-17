SBP director to act as swimming official at Asian Games

LAHORE, Aug 17 (APP):Director Sports, Sports Board Punjab,

Hafeez Bhatti left here on Friday to act as a technical official

at the swimming competition of the 18th Asian Games, which are

in progress in Jakarta, Indonesia currently.

Hafeez, who has vast experience in the swimming field, will

supervise swimming competitions at the grand Asian event

scheduled to be held at Jakarta and Palembang from Saturday.

Hafeez has already supervised several international swimming

competitions in various countries.