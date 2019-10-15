SBP DG visits archery training camp

LAHORE, Oct 15 (APP):Director General (DG) Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Adnan Arshad Aulakh visited a training camp of the Punjab archery team at Punjab archery arena, situated adjacent to National Hockey Stadium, here on Tuesday.

He was accompanied by Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Divisional Sports Officer Nadeem Qaiser, Secretary Pakistan Archery Federation Wisal Khan, President Punjab Archery Association Manzar Farid Shah, Secretary Punjab Archery Association Amanullah Khan and other officials during his visit.

The Punjab Archery Association is organising training camp with the collaboration of the SBP for preparation of Punjab team for upcoming 33rd National Games 2019, scheduled to be held at Peshawar in November.