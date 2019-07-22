SBP data shows 0.17 pc growth in textile exports

ISLAMABAD, Jul 22 (APP):The Textile group exports from the country grew by 0.17 percent during the financial year 2018-19 as compared to the corresponding period of last year, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The textile group exports from the country during July-June (2018-19) were recorded at

US $13553.153 million against the export of US $ 13376.780 million during July-June (2017-18), showing growth of 0.17 percent, according to the latest data of State Bank of Pakistan.

The commodities that contributed in growth, included Knitwear, export of which grew from US $ 2477.117 million last year to US $ 2566.252 million during the period under review, showing growth of 8.61 percent.