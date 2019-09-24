SBP, Comsats varsity to organize awareness workshop on Islamic Finance System

ABBOTTABAD, Sep 24 (APP)::State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) with the cooperation of Comsats University Abbottabad would organize a day-long awareness workshop on “Islamic Financial System on Sept 25 (Wednesday).

Director Comsats University Abbottabad, Dr. Arshad Pervez told media that prestigious religious scholars from all across Hazara division were invited to participate in this awareness workshop that was aimed to eradicate menace of interest from banking sector.

He also thanked SBP for the cooperation and said that Comsats would fully support any program that would bring positivity in the society.