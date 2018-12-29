SBP coaching camps ideal programme for spirts promotion

LAHORE, Dec 29 (APP):Sports Board Punjab’s upcoming Coaching Camps and Annual Sports Programme will prove to be ideal for the future of sports in the province.

This was stated by Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh while addressing an important meeting of all Divisional Sports Officers of province at National Hockey Stadium here on Saturday.

Director Sports Hafeez Bhatti, Deputy Director Shahid Nizami, DSO Multan Rana Nadeem Anjum, DSO Rawalpindi Malik Waqar, DSO Sargodha Manzar Fareed Shah and all other DSOs of the province

were also present in the meeting.

Addressing the meeting Director Special Initiative Anees Sheikh said Sports Board Punjab is going to begin Coaching Camp of SBP from January 1, 2019 at different cities of the province. “All the seven camps will be completed from Jan 1 to 30, 2019.”

He directed all the DSOs to implement complete discipline in Coaching Camp of SBP and Annual Sports Programme Inter-District sports competitions.

“200 young players will get top level training in every camp.

The top performers of the camps will be given further high level training so that they can participate in regional and Punjab level sports competitions in future,” he added.

Director Special Initiative said: “Annual Sports Calendar Phase I Inter-Tehsil sports competitions have been completed quite successfully under the directives of Director General

Sports Punjab Nadeem Sarwar and now the Phase-II Inter-District competitions are set to commence across the province.”

The hockey camp will be organised at Gojra Hockey Stadium.

The camp of mat wrestling will be held at PSB Coaching Centre Lahore while the athletics camp will be staged at Punjab stadium. Gujranwala to host weightlifting and powerlifting training camps. Volleyball camp will be organized at Sialkot and kabaddi at Faisalabad.