LAHORE, Dec 27 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP), under the instructions of Secretary Sports Punjab, Nadeem Mehboob, held U-16 boys trials in five games – athletics, hockey, kabaddi, powerlifting and volleyball – at different cities of the province on Thursday. The trials in two games – mat wrestling and weightlifting, will be held in Lahore and Gujranwala respectively on Tomorrow, Friday.