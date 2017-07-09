SBP asked to initiate inquiry into sharp deterioration of PKR-US$ exchange rate

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP): Finance Division has officially asked

the Governor, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), to initiate an inquiry

into the sharp deterioration of PKR-US$ exchange rate in the

interbank market on July 5 and to send a report in this regard

within a period of ten days.

The inquiry has been recommended by the Finance Minister,

Senator Mohammed Ishaq Dar, in his capacity as Chairman of Monetary

and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board, said a press release here.

It is mentioned here that, after concluding a meeting on this

matter with the Presidents/CEOs of Banks on 6th July 2017, the

Finance Minister held a press talk in which he conveyed that a

detailed inquiry will be held into the matter, and those responsible

will be held to account.

The PKR-US$ exchange rate in the interbank market

deteriorated by 3.1% from Rs 104.90 per US$ on 4th July 2017 to

Rs. 108.25 per US$ on 5th July 2017.

The sudden depreciation of PKR versus the US$ led to

speculation and anxiety in the foreign exchange market.

On the same day, i.e. July 5, 2017, the Finance Minister took immediate

notice and action on this matter.

He called for a detailed report from the State Bank of

Pakistan (SBP) on this artificial and unnatural deterioration in the

PKR-US$ exchange rate. He called an emergent meeting with

Presidents / CEOs of Banks on 6thJuly 2017.

The Finance Minister’s immediate notice and action resulted in

stabilization of Pak-US$ exchange rate in the interbank market to

Rs 105.50 per US$ on 6th July 2017 when the financial markets

opened.

It may be noted that, under the State Bank of Pakistan Act

1956, the Monetary and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board,

comprising of the Federal Minister for Finance (Chairman) and other

members, including Governor SBP and Finance Secretary, is

responsible for coordinating the exchange rate policy as well as the

fiscal and monetary policies, to ensure consistency among

macroeconomic targets.

However, the sharp deterioration of the exchange rate on

5th July 2017 occurred due to the fact that members of the Monetary

and Fiscal Policies Coordination Board, including the Finance

Minister and Finance Secretary, were not taken on-board on the

matter.