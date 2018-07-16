SBP announces schedule for U16 competitions

LAHORE, Jul 16 (APP):Sports Board Punjab (SBP) Monday issued schedule of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championships commencing from tomorrow at Nishtar Park Sports Complex.

Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship will be held with the collaboration of sports associations under the slogan of ‘Green and Healthy Punjab’.

The teams from Lahore, Kasur, Sheikhupura and Nankana Sahib will feature in badminton, football, hockey, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball and wrestling competitions during the championship.

Following officers deputed to monitor the matches of Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship. Hafeez Bhatti, Rafi-uz-Zaman (swimming), Zarina Waqar, Shahzad Liaqat (badminton), Hafiz Tahir, Shahzad Asghar (football), Shahid Nizami, Hafiz Atif Butt (hockey), Saba Waris (table tennis), Raees-ur-Rehman (taekwondo), MB Javed, Subtain (volleyball) and Arshad Sattar, Nadeem Naeem, Ghulam Fareed (wrestling).

As many as 66 players and 12 officials from each district (badminton 4 players, football 16, hockey 16, table tennis 4, taekwondo 8, volleyball 10 and wrestling 8) will participate in the Lahore Division Inter-District Under-16 Boys Championship.

According to schedule, Lahore and Nankana Sahib will kick off hockey championship on July 17 at Mini Hockey Stadium Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) at 3.30pm. Kasur, Sheikhupura will lock horns in the second match on July 17 at the same venue at 5pm.

Lahore and Nankana Sahib will also play the opening match of football event on July 17 at 3.15pm at Lahore Football Academy, Johar Town. The second football match will be played between Kasur, Sheikhupura at4.30pm at the same venue.

In volleyball, Lahore and Nankana Sahib will clash in the opener tomorrow, Tuesday, at Nishtar Park Sports Complex (NPSC) Gymnasium Hall at 4pm. Kasur, Sheikhupura teams will feature in the second volleyball match at6.00pm at the same venue.

The badminton, taekwondo, wrestling and table tennis competitions will start from July 18 to 19 at Nishtar Park Sports Complex Gymnasium Hall.