Saudi role in Afghanistan imperative for peace: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, Feb 13 (APP):Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said Saudi Arabia’s role in Afghanistan was imperative for peace in the region.

Saudi Arabia had been playing a significant role in Afghanistan, he stated while talking to a private news channel.

About the Saudi Coalition Force comprising 41 countries, he said it would help reduce regional conflicts, besides addressing the terrorism issue. General (r) Raheel Sharif as head of the Coalition Force would ultimately be beneficial for Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah, he added.

As far as Saudi Arabia’s relations with India were concerned, the minister said Riyadh was following diplomatic norms and maintaining relations with all the South Asian countries. Pakistan also wanted better relations with India, he added.

To a question about Saudi investment in Pakistan, he said the Kingdom was investing some 10 billion dollars to set up an oil refinery in Gwadar.

To another question, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had held talks for de-escalating tension in Yemen. Due to the prime minister’s efforts, improvement in the relations of the conflicting Middle East countries was being witnessed, which would eventually lead to ceasing hostilities, he added.

Fawad said no Pakistani leader in the past, except Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had played any positive role in the Middle East. It was Prime Minister Imran Khan, who had taken the initiative to play the role of a mediator. He had developed personal relations with the leadership of Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates and other countries, the minister added.

He said soon a crackdown would be launched against those who had misused the social media and promoted hate speech.