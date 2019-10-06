Saudi plane given to PM Imran during US visit not called back midway: Spokesman

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (APP):A government spokesman Sunday categorically dismissed as utter fabrication a report published in a weekly magazine that the special plane given by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman to facilitate Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit was called back by him from Canada to New York during his travel back to Pakistan.

“It is totally false and absolutely carries no truth whatsoever,” the spokesman said in a statement, adding, the report also carried baseless and self created theory with respect to the prime minister’s meetings with the leaders of Turkey and Malaysia in New York.