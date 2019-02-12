Saudi media delegation calls on Finance Minister

ISLAMABAD, Feb 12 (APP):The visiting Saudi media delegation called on Finance Minister Asad Umar here on Tuesday, who shared with them the present government’s ongoing drive for macroeconomic stabilization and strengthening of economy.

The minister said Pakistan offered multiple opportunities for foreign investors and welcomed Saudi companies to invest in various sectors in Pakistan including petro-chemicals and mining sector.

He made special mention of the oil refinery project envisaged by the Saudi side in Pakistan and said it will have a lasting impact on Pakistan’s economy both in terms of investment and growth.

The minister said that both countries are now focused on providing opportunities to the youth to enable them play a key role in socio-economic development. He also welcomed Saudi participation in China-Pakistan Economic Corridor projects.

The Saudi media delegation shared with the minister their impressions about the visit to Pakistan and said they were eager to see the economic cooperation between the two countries develop to greater heights.