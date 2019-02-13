Saudi investment to offer much needed relief to Pakistan’s FDI sector

KARACHI, Feb 13 (APP):The FPCCI Businessmen Panel (BMP) has expressed its confidence that $20 billion investment agreements expected to be signed during visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin

Salman would provide needed relief to the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) sector.

BMP Chairman, Mian Anjum Nisar acknowledging the steady support

extended by Saudi Arabia to Pakistan in its difficult times, said

there was urgent need to strengthen the bilateral relations on the

trade front too.

Efforts were said to have been made in this regard which

could not achieve its optimum potential and remained restricted to

around $2.5 billion.

“Despite the fact that the two countries pledged to strengthen

their economic ties with a preferential trade agreement, that also

fits the Crown Prince’s vision 2030, the total value of bilateral

trade stands at around $2.5 billion” said Nisar.

The senior leader of business community also appreciated

leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his commitment to ensure

transparency in Pakistan attracting much ambitious foreign investment

in the country from brotherly countries.

“It is thus most appropriate time and opportunity to strengthen

bilateral trade relations and increase the same, he said.

In particular context of Pakistan’s main imports from Saudi

Arabia, he said this consists of crude oil and oil-based products

while its export include rice, meat products, spices, kinnow,

textiles, chemicals, footwear, and leather goods.

Secretary General (Federal) of the BMP, Ahmad Jawad supplementing

his colleague said this would be for the first time that Saudi Arabia

intends to make a big investment in Pakistan.

“This reflects confidence Saudis have reposed on the incumbent

government and also the credibility it has clinched for the country

internationally,” he said.

Jawad said massive Saudi investment in Pakistan will enhance

opportunities for both Saudi and Pakistani merchants to boost

bilateral trade between both the Muslim brother countries.

“Saudi investment to Pakistan comes within an economic aid

package aimed at relieving the stress of external debt and a shortage

of foreign currency, besides boosting the sluggish economy,” he said.

Similarly kingdom is to get secure market share and sustainable

exports in the face of international competition and its investment

will be expanding.

The BMP office bearers suggested that MOU be signed between FPCCI

and the Council of Saudi Chambers during the forthcoming visit of

Saudi crown prince so that interaction between businesses may strengthen

further.