Saudi FM likely due on Saturday; China to send special envoy for mediation: Qureshi

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi Friday said that his Saudi counterpart Adel Al-Jubeir is likely to visit Pakistan on Saturday as part of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to mediate between Pakistan and India amid prevailing situation.

Talking to different private television channel, the foreign minister said after his return from OIC Summit held in Abu Dhabi, the Saudi foreign minister would visit India and later Pakistan on Saturday, on the desire of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman.

He said China had also decided to send a special envoy to Pakistan and Indian to meet the leadership of the two countries and help reduce the tension.

The foreign minister said Russia had also offered to mediate between Pakistan and India as he spoke with his Russian counterpart. He said Pakistan had also welcomed the Russian offer even at the floor of the joint session of the parliament.

He said Pakistan was ready to hold dialogue with India and the world knew that former desired to deescalate the situation.

To a question, he said the captured Indian pilot was not released following any foreign guarantee rather it was done as peace gesture on directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The foreign minister also invited the United Nations Secretary General António Guterres to visit Pakistan and the region to mediate.

Responding to a question, the foreign minister clarified that it was the host government, not the OIC that had invited the Indian foreign minister.

However, he viewed that Pakistan should have been consulted prior to inviting the Indian foreign minister particularly amid the prevailing situation. He viewed that India wanted to intrude into OIC through backdoor and Pakistan had been resisting the move.

He said the foreign ministers of Pakistan, Turkey and Iran had not attended the OIC summit that would do make an impact.

Qureshi said Kashmir had become a center stage and the situation had worsened to the extent that the youngsters had been compelled to carry out suicide attack. Even Mehbooba Mufti, and Farooq Abdullah were also speaking their minds against the atrocities in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Reiterating Pakistan’s moral, political and diplomatic support to Kashmiri people, the foreign minister said Kashmiris had highlighted the issue well and made it an indigenous movement foiling the Indian designs of linking it with terrorism.

He said the Indian plans to amend the Article 35A of the constitution had proved that they wanted to cover their defeat through demographical changes.

The foreign minister also lauded the statement by US President Donald Trump saying that US Administration desired peace in the region to ease the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

To a question, the foreign minister said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was likely to visit Pakistan in April as the country was currently going through local government polls.

He said Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohammad is also scheduled to attend the Pakistan Day Parade on March 23 as guest of honor.

Regarding Afghan peace efforts, he said positive news were coming and hoped that the peace would return to the region.