Saudi FM arrives in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, Dec 26 (APP):Foreign Minister (FM) of Saudi Arabia Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al-Saud arrived here on Thursday to hold meetings with leadership on issues of bilateral and regional interests.

The Saudi FM will call on Prime Minister Imran Khan and meet Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

This is the first visit of Prince Faisal bin Farhan to Pakistan after he assumed office this October.

Foreign office said the visit would cover “bilateral matters and regional issues of mutual interest”.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy a deep-rooted and longstanding fraternal relationship with frequent high-level visits a key feature.