Saudi envy calls on naval chief

ISLAMABAD, Nov 13 (APP):Ambassador of Saudi Arabia, Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy Monday visited Naval Headquarters Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi.

During the meeting, professional matters of mutual interest came under discussion, a news release said.

The naval chief also highlighted Pakistan’s commitment and performance in the fight against terrorism, including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan and Counter Piracy Operations in collaboration with international maritime partners.

The Saudi ambassador lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment in support of maritime security for peace and stability in the region.