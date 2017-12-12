Saudi Deputy Defence Minister calls on COAS

ISLAMABAD, Dec 12 (APP):Deputy Defence Minister Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Mohammad Bin Abdullah Al-Aeysh called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday.

Matters of regional security and enhanced bilateral defence cooperation were discussed during the meeting, a statement issued here by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Deputy Defence Minister appreciated professional standing and performance of Pakistan Army.