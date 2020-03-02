Saudi deputy Defence Minister calls on COAS

RAWALPINDI, Mar 02 (APP):Deputy Minister of Defence, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud Monday called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at General Headquarters (GHQ).

During the meeting, views were exchanged on issues of mutual interest including defence and security cooperation, measures to further enhance bilateral defence collaboration including Training Exchange Programme and overall regional security situation including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K), an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

They agreed that both countries share great history of cordial relations and deep spirit of

brotherhood which is being transformed into enduring partnership.

The visiting dignitary acknowledged professionalism of Pakistan Army and thanked for the

assistance provided, especially towards training of Royal Saudi Armed Forces, both at Pakistan as well as at KSA through bilateral training cooperation.

Prince Khalid Bin Salman vowed to extend full support to Pakistan’s efforts for peace in the

region.

The COAS thanked visiting dignitary for acknowledging Pakistan Army’s achievements in

war against terrorism, sacrifices and contribution for regional peace and stability.

Deputy Minister of Defence, KSA Prince Khalid Bin Salman Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud was

accompanied by a high level delegation including General Fayiadh bin Hamed bin Raged

Al-rowaily, Chief of General Staff (CGS), KSA and Major General (Engineer), Talal Abdullah

Alotaibi, Military Advisor to Minister of Defence KSA.

Earlier, upon arrival at GHQ, the visiting dignitary was presented Guard of Honour.