Saudi delegation to visit Pakistan for exploring investment opportunities by Nov end: Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Nov 10 (APP):A Saudi Arabian group, comprising ministers and heads of various divisions, will visit Pakistan by the end of this

month for exploring business prospects and investment opportunities in the country.

This was informed by Saudi Ambassador in Pakistan, Nawaf Saeed Al Malikiy in an exclusive interaction

with APP here on Friday.

During the forthcoming visit, the Saudi ministers will discuss the areas of bilateral economic cooperation to

further enhance trade and investment in Pakistan.

“There is no secret that one board is coming from KSA, comprising different ministries, and Saudi ministry of

commerce, to exchange ideas relating to investment opportunities in Pakistan in various projects like CPEC,

Gawadar Port” he said, giving some details of the visit.

The Saudi ambassador termed the developing scenario of bilateral ties as a “good news” for both as they will

jointly move ahead.

He informed APP that the delegation would discuss specific features for investment in Pakistan.

He also highlighted that cluster of ministers and heads from Saudi Arabia will share specific details about

Pakistan’s participation in Vision 2030 of Saudi Arabia.

“These groups are coming and will stay together to see how the two sides can further strengthen bilateral

relations and to enhance mutual cooperation in different fields including economy and energy sector” said the

ambassador, while elaborating the areas of bilateral interests.

Ambassador Nawaf, highlighting the defence cooperation, said a number of cadets from Saudi Arabia are

under training at PMA Kakul, PAF Academy Risalpur and Naval Academy Karachi. “Training of 550 Saudi cadets

in Pakistan is a symbol of close defence cooperation between the two countries” he added.

On recent initiatives taken by the Saudi Crown Prince regarding economic reforms and anti-corruption campaign

in KSA, the ambassador noted that the country will definitely opt for a better outlook, particularly with respect to

KSA Vision 2030.

Talking about historic brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia, the ambassador said that basis

of these ties were established 1400 years ago with the dawn of Islam.

He said “Now these ties have been reshaped into cooperation in economy, education, culture, sports and

in many other fields, and Inshallah Pak-Saudia will strive to act and become as ‘one body’.”