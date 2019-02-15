Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan to open new vistas of opportunities: SCCI

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Senior Vice President Iftikhar Ali Malik said Friday that Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman’s visit to Pakistan was a milestone in the history of Pak-Saudi relations, which would open new vistas of opportunities, especially in economic field.

In his press statement issued here, Malik said Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman was a great leader of Islamic world and his economic reforms inside Saudi Arabia have brought positive impacts.