Saudi Crown Prince’s humanitarian for Pakistani prisoners to deepen bilateral ties: FM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 18 (APP):Foreign Minsiter Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday expressed gratitude to Saudi Crown Prince for ordering immediate release of over 2,107 prisoners in Saudi jails, saying the gesture would further strengthen the Pak-Saudi relations.

“This is a big good news for us and for a large number of Pakistani families whose longstanding wish has been fulfilled,” the Foreign Minister told reporters here at an event.

The Foreign Minister said the people of Pakistan were thankful to Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for responding immediately to the request of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said at the moment, the decision had been taken for 2107 prisoners while the remaining cases would be reviewed later.

Earlier, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain had announced that the Saudi Crown Prince had ordered release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners in Saudi jails.

“As a sequel to Prime Minister of Pakistan request, His Royal Highness the Crown Prince of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed Bin Salman has ordered the immediate release of 2107 Pakistani prisoners from Saudi jails,” the Information Minister wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had made the request to the Saudi Crown Prince, saying the prisoners who were mainly poor labourers were close to his heart for earning livelihood in tough conditions away from their families.