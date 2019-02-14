Saudi crown prince visit to Pakistan to herald new vistas of prosperity, economic stability in country: Qadri

ISLAMABAD, Feb 14 (APP):Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noorul Haq Qadri Thursday said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoy fraternal relations rooted in shared religion, history, culture and the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan would herald a new era of prosperity and economic stability in the country.

He was addressing a seminar on Pakistan, Saudi Arabia relation organized by Pakistan Ulema Council here at a local hotel.

The minister said the Pakistani nation gives much importance to these relations and has a special religious devotion with Saudi Arabia due to holy places of Makkah Mukarramah and Medina Munawwarah.

He said these relations will be enhanced under leadership of newly elected government of Pakistan and the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman will prove a turning point in the bilateral ties and both countries would benefit from it.

He said Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan at every critical time while Pakistan also stood by Saudi Arabia and its diaspora living in Saudi Arabia is also playing commendable role in the development process of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The minister said both countries share stance on several issues including Kashmir, Palestine and issues of Middle East and with promotion of unity among the Ummah, these disputes can be resolved.

He said Pakistan will play its due role for inter-faith harmony, unity and solidarity among Muslim Ummah.

He said Pakistan’s relations with Saudi Arabia are above political divides as both countries enjoys all weather friendship.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan has raised the slogan of converting Pakistan on the model of state of Media before coming to power and concrete steps will be taken to transform it into a real Muslim welfare state.

He said the government was in contact with religious scholars and would seek guidance from them in making Pakistan a Islamic welfare state.

In his speech Pakistan Ulema Council Chairman Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan would open new vistas of cooperation between the two countries.

He said the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is going to make historic investment in Pakistan, which proved that Saudi Arabia has always supported Pakistan in every thick and thin.

He said entire nation will welcome the Saudi prince on his historic visit as he will be guest of every citizen of Pakistan.

He also added that 4th International Message of Islam Conference will be held on March 3, at Convention Center Islamabad, in which besides President Palestinian Shariah Court, over 5,000 leading Islamic scholars from Pakistan and all over the Muslim world will participate.

Among key participants of the conference include Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Maulana Noorul Haq Qadri, Hafiz Muhammad Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi, International Islamic University President Dr Ahmed Al-Yusuf Al-Darvesh, Allama Tahirul Hassan, Maulana Zubair Zahid, Maulana Muhammad Khan Leghari, Maulana Assed ur Rehman, Qari Mubashar Rahimi and Maulana Islamud Din, Allama Sajjad Naqvi, Maulana Qasim Qasmi.

IIUI President Dr Ahmed Yousif Al-Darvesh said Saudi Arabia feels proud on its brotherly relations with Pakistan.

Speakers at the seminar welcomed the state visit of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan saying this visit will prove a historic milestone to strengthen Pakistan and Saudi Arabia relations in the longer run.

The participants of the seminar also underlined that unity of Muslim Ummah is vulnerable to resolve confronting challenges of Muslim world.

Muslims from all over the world gathered and united in Harmain Al Sharifain keeping aside all distinctions, this unity is required to steer out the Muslim Ummah from prevailing challenges, they said.

The participants of the seminar also lauded efforts of PTI government for strengthening ties with brother Muslim countries adding recent visit of Saudi Crown Prince Amir Muhammad bin Salman to Pakistan will further cement brotherly relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.

They said massive Saudi investment in Pakistan will enhance opportunities for both Saudi and Pakistani merchants to boost bilateral trade between both the Muslim brother countries.

In the end Tahir Ashrafi read out the joint declaration of the seminar asking the government to make arrangements for reception of Saudi Crown Prince at public level.

The declaration thanked the PTI government for improving relations with Islamic Ummah including Middle East and Saudi Arabia.

As per the declaration, during Friday congregations, resolutions would be adopted on Pak-Saudi friendship.

The resolution called for concrete steps for making Pakistan an Islamic welfare on the model of state of Medina.

The declaration said Makkah and Medina are centres of Muslims faith and unity and Muslims from all over world are united on Harmain Al Sharifain keeping aside all the prejudices of sectarianism and all the Muslims say prayers in the guidance of one Imam.

The join declaration said Pakistan owns a respectable place among Muslim countries and it has to play effective role for unity of Muslim Ummah.