Saudi Crown Prince visit to Pakistan step forward for strengthening economy: Suri

QUETTA, Feb 18 (APP):Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri here on Monday said that successful visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman (MBS) to Pakistan was of great importance for country’s progress and economic relations between the two countries would elevate to new heights.

Talking to APP, Deputy Speaker hailed Saudi Arabia’s plan to invest $20 billion in Pakistan which will help to strengthen economy of the country and Saudi financial support will help reduce unemployment and poverty, he added.

He said that release of over 2000 Pakistanis from Saudi jails and provision of immigration facilities to Pakistani pilgrims in their homeland are good gesture that would further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries.

“Pakistan and Saudi Arabia set to play their vital role in the development of this region”, he said.

“PTI’s dynamic leadership and government making all out efforts to further strengthening the bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries”, he said.

Qasim Khan said that Saudi investment would play essential role in strengthening Pak-Saudi cooperation.