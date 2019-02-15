Saudi Crown Prince to pay two-day visit to Pakistan on Feb 17-18

ISLAMABAD, Feb 15 (APP):Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Prince Mohammed bin Salman would arrive here on a two-day visit of Pakistan on February 17.

Earlier, according to the Foreign Office, the Crown Prince’s two-day visit was scheduled a day earlier on February 16.

However, the Foreign Office spokesperson in a statement on Friday said that the programme of the visit would remain unchanged.

The Crown Prince is visiting Pakistan at the invitation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He would be accompanied by a high-powered delegation including members of the Saudi Royal family, key ministers and leading businessmen.

During the visit, the Crown Prince would call on the prime minister, President of Pakistan, and the Chief of Army Staff.

A delegation of Pakistan’s Senate will also call on the Crown Prince to discuss ways to enhance parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

During his stay, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia will sign a number of agreements and memorandum of understandings related to diverse sectors, including investment, finance, power, renewable energy, internal security, media, culture and sports.