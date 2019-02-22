Saudi Crown Prince, President Xi agree to strengthen synergy of BRI, Saudi Vision 2030

BEIJING, Feb 22 (APP):The visiting Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met Chinese President Xi Jinping here on Friday.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to strengthen the synergy of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the Saudi Vision 2030 and push for pragmatic cooperation on energy, infrastructure construction, finance, high tech and the building of the China-GCC free trade area.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, President Xi Jinping said his country will enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia and open up a new prospect for China and Saudi Arabia’s friendly strategic relations in the future.

He said both the countries have formed a comprehensive and wide-ranging relationship and added that China sees Riyadh as a good friend and partner.

President Xi Jinping remarked that China and Saudi Arabia will continue to enhance their mutual trust and support.

He said that China supports attempts of Saudi Arabia to diversify its economy and praised Riyadh’s efforts to safeguard its national sovereignty.

China and Saudi Arabia should support each other and promote political mutual trust on issues involving core interests and major concerns, he added.