Saudi crown prince invites COAS for meeting, congrats on performing Hajj

RAWALPINDI, Aug 22 (APP):Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman has invited Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Qamar Javed Bajwa for a meeting followed by the dinner at Mina the other day night.

Saudi Crown Prince congratulated the COAS on performing Hajj. Both discussed wide ranging issues of mutual interest including regional security, an Inter Service Public Relation’s statement Wednesday said.

Prince Mohammad Bin Salman expressed his strong optimism about success of Pakistan in defeating challenges at hand.

He also expressed his best wishes and support to the newly-elected

government.

The army chief thanked Saudi crown prince for best wishes and support for Pakistan.