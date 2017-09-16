Saudi Assistant Defence Minister visits Air Headquarters

ISLAMABAD, Sept 16 (APP): Assistant Defence Minister Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia (KSA) Mohammad bin Abdullah Al-Aysh visited Air Headquarters here Saturday.

On his arrival at the Air Headquarters, he was received by

Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman , a statement

issued here by media department of PAF said.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) presented the

guard of honour. The visiting dignitary was introduced to the

principal staff officers of the PAF.

Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office. Both

discussed matters of professional and mutual interest.

The Saudi Assistant Defence Minister lauded PAF’s role in fighting

the war against terrorism and reiterated his resolve to stand by Pakistan

in any hour of need.

Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman said that both Pakistan and Saudi

Arabia enjoyed cordial and brotherly relations and reiterated PAF’s

resolve to support and extend cooperation in the field of aviation and military training to

Royal Saudi Air Force.

The visiting guest also attended a briefing on the organization,

role and functioning of Pakistan Air Force.