Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on Naval Chief

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Assistant Minister for Defence, Kingdom of

Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammad Abdullah Alayeesh Saturday visited Naval Headquarters

Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.

Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received

by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, says a statement issued here

by media department of Pakistan Navy.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy, clad in ceremonial

dress presented him the guard of honour. Thereafter, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah

introduced him to the Principal Staff Officers.

Later, the Assistant Minister of Defence called on Chief of the Naval

Staff in his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under the

discussion.

The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistans commitment and performance in

fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime

Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations.

Mohammad Abdullah lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment

in support of maritime security for peace and stability in the region.