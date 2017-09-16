ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Assistant Minister for Defence, Kingdom of
Saudi Arabia (KSA) Mohammad Abdullah Alayeesh Saturday visited Naval Headquarters
Islamabad and called on Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah.
Upon arrival at Naval Headquarters, the visiting dignitary was received
by Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, says a statement issued here
by media department of Pakistan Navy.
A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Navy, clad in ceremonial
dress presented him the guard of honour. Thereafter, Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah
introduced him to the Principal Staff Officers.
Later, the Assistant Minister of Defence called on Chief of the Naval
Staff in his office. During the meeting, matters of mutual interest came under the
discussion.
The Naval Chief highlighted Pakistans commitment and performance in
fight against terrorism including participation of Pakistan Navy in Coalition Maritime
Campaign Plan (CMCP) and Counter Piracy Operations.
Mohammad Abdullah lauded Pakistan Navy’s role and focused commitment
in support of maritime security for peace and stability in the region.
Saudi Assistant Defence Minister calls on Naval Chief
ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP): Assistant Minister for Defence, Kingdom of