Saudi Arabia to provide RS 3.4 Bln for construction of Swat Expressway

ISLAMABAD, Jan 25 (APP): Saudi Arabia has agreed to provide financial assistance of Rs.3.4 billion for the construction of Swat Expressway.

Official sources informed Radio Pakistan that one hundred and thirteen (113) kilometers long Swat Expressway would connect Chakdara with Kalam.

The four-lane Swat Expressway would go long way in boosting trade, business and tourism in Malakand Division.