NEW YORK, Oct 06 (APP):Saudi Arabia and Iran have taken steps towards indirect talks to try to reduce the tensions that have brought the Middle East to the brink of war, with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman urging Pakistan and Iraq to speak with the Iranian leadership about de-escalation, according to the New York Times.

Citing officials from several countries involved in the efforts, the newspaper said

in a report that the crown prince asked the leaders of Pakistan and Iraq to intervene.