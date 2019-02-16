Saudi Arabia announces reduction in visit visa fee for Pak nationals

ISLAMABAD, Feb 16 (APP):The Embassy of Saudi Arabia in Islamabad has announced reduction of visit visa fees for the nationals of Pakistan who wanted to visit the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The new fee structure would become effective immediately.

According to a press release on Saturday, single entry visit visa fee had been slashed from 2000 Saudi Riyal ($533) to 338 Saudi Riyal ($90).

Whereas, the multiple entry visit visa fee would now be charged 675 Saudi Riyal ($180) which previously cost 3,000 Saudi Riyal ($800).