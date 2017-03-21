Saudi Ambassador pays farewell call on Sartaj Aziz

ISLAMABAD, March 21 (APP): Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia (KSA), Abdullah Marzouk Al-Zahrani paid a farewell call on Adviser to Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs, Sartaj Aziz at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs here Tuesday.

The adviser appreciated the outstanding contribution of Ambassador

Zahrani to the development of Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations during his tenure in Islamabad.

Referring to the number of high-level visits between Pakistan and Saudi

Arabia, the adviser expressed satisfaction at the current status of relations between the two brotherly countries, Foreign Office said.

Wishing the ambassador well in his future endeavors, he added

that the traditional fraternity in bilateral relations provided a strong basis to enhance cooperation between Pakistan and the KSA in the future.

The out-going ambassador expressed his sincere gratitude for the support and cooperation extended by the government and people of Pakistan during his stay in the country.

He also conveyed his optimism that his successor would contribute

towards further strengthening of bilateral ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.