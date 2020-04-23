Saudi Ambassador hands over relief goods to Governor Punjab

LAHORE, Apr 23 (APP):Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al Maliki handed over 20,000 ration bags to Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to be distributed among the COVID-19 affected families in Punjab during a ceremony at the Governor’s House here on Thursday.

The relief goods are part of aid package of one million dollars by King Salman Aid and Relief Centre for unemployed Pakistanis due to coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives of Hayat Foundation Shahzad Ahmed, deputy manager Kehkashan Tabasum, Muneeb Ahmed, Khalid Raheem and others attended the event.

The Governor Punjab expressed his gratitude to the Saudi diplomat and Hayat Foundation representatives, adding that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were two fast friends who had deep brotherly relations.

“Whenever one faces difficulty, other stands by him in difficult times,” Governor Punjab acknowledged the support from Saudi Arabia.

He said more than 12 million Pakistanis had been unemployed due to the pandemic outbreak, adding that provision of ration bags to the needy and jobless was the biggest need of the hour.

The Governor Punjab said federal and provincial governments were ensuring provision of basic sustenance to public during pandemic.

“Under my supervision, Punjab Development Network (PDN) – a consortium of non governmental organisation (NGOs) – is providing ration bags to half million families and we will also provide ration to people at their door steps during Ramazan,” Sarwar said.

Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Bin Said Al Maliki said the Saudi government was pleased to initiate supplying ration to the unemployed poor families in Pakistan during COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “We are working with Governor Punjab Mohammad Sarwar to help the needy.”

He said King Salman Aid and Relief Centre was providing aid during COVID-19 pandemic in 49 countries including Pakistan.

The Saudi diplomat said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia were all weather friends, adding that Saudia was proud of having Pakistan as a friend since independence of Pakistan.

He said the strategic, economic, humanitarian and diplomatic relations between the two countries were growing day by day.

The Saudi Ambassador said people of Saudi Arabia stood by their Pakistani brethren in this hour of crisis.