Saudi Ambassador calls on Defence Minister, Secretary

RAWALPINDI, Sep 6 (APP): Ambassador of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

(KSA), Nawaf Al Malki called on Federal Minister for Defence, Engr.

Khurram Dastgir Khan and Secretary Defence Lt Gen (Retd) Zameer-ul-Hassan Shah at Ministry of Defence here on Wednesday.

The minister extended good wishes for the health and

prosperity of the custodian of the Haram Shareef and the Holy

Mosques, King Salman Bin Abdul Aziz and mentioned the historical and

enduring brotherly relations between the two countries, based on

mutual trust.

The minister stated that Pakistan attached great importance to

its special relations with KSA and desired to further diversify its

cooperation.

He mentioned that development of China-Pakistan Economic

Corridor (CPEC) was aimed at integrating the entire region; and

would also benefit KSA and other brotherly countries in Middle East

for trade and commerce with South Asia and China.

He highlighted the human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir by

Indian forces.

Later, the visiting Saudi Ambassador held a formal meeting

with Secretary Ministry of Defence Lt. Gen (Retd) Zameer-ul-Hassan

Shah. During the meeting, matters related to mutual interest,

including whole spectrum of bilateral defence cooperation were

discussed.

Secretary Defence apprised the Ambassador about the efforts of

Pakistani Armed Forces in countering menace of terrorism and the

ongoing operation Rad-ul-Fasaad. The prevailing political and

security situation in the region also came under the discussion.

Both the dignitaries agreed to work together in order to

further strengthen the bilateral defence ties.