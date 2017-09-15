Saudi ambassador calls on Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Sep 15 (APP): Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz

Sadiq Friday said Pakistan valued high its relations with Saudi Arabia

and both the countries tied in the eternal bonds of religion,

history and culture.

These views were expressed by the Speaker while talking to

Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al- Malkiy, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi

Arabia, who called on him in Parliament House here Friday.

The Speaker said that Pakistan wanted stability and peace in

the region as it was necessary for prosperity and development of

the region, said a press release issued here.

He said that the menace of extremism and terrorism had

adversely affected the region’s progress, and needed collective

efforts to overcome it.

“Muslims are victimized all over the world and this is the right time

that Muslims countries should thinking positive for each other” the Speaker urged.

Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the current instability, sectarian

divisions, and immense human under-development in the Muslim world

have retarded genuine development and fruitful integration of the

Muslim world.

He reiterated that Pakistan is committed to play a decisive

role in conflict transformation and peace building in the Muslim

world.

Saudi Ambassador, Mr. Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al- Malkiy said that

his government wanted Pakistan to prosper and develop. He stressed

the need for spreading the true message of Islam for curbing

extremism and terrorism.

Nawaf Saeed Ahmed Al- Malkiy endorsed Ayaz Sadiq’s proposal

for collaboration to confront shared challenges and urged the need

for deeper engagement between the two friendly countries.

“National interest of Pakistan is obviously national interest

of Saudi Arabia” the Ambassador remarked.

He assured the Speaker National Assembly that Saudi Arabia

will stand Pakistan’s partner in uplifting regional development. He

added that we consider Pakistan as its partner in addressing

regional and global challenges.