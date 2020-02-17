Sarwar terms Quetta blast ‘conspiracy’ to sabotage country’s peace

ISLAMABAD, Feb 17 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Monday strongly condemned the Quetta blast and termed it a ‘conspiracy’ of anti-state elements to sabotage the country’s peace.

The minister, in a statement, reiterated the national resolve to fail nefarious designs of the anti-state elements with the absolute unity.

He said every segment of the society had rendered great sacrifices in the fight against terrorism.

Sarwar said the country achieved peace due to unmatched sacrifices of its martyrs, which would not be allowed to go waste at any cost.