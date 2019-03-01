Sarwar terms pilot release decision moral victory for Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, Mar 1 (APP):Minister for Petroleum Sarwar Khan has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan’s announcement for release of Indian Air Force Pilot Abhinandan was seen as a great gesture across the globe and termed it a moral victory for Pakistan.

He expressed these views while talking to media here after joint sitting of the Parliament held on Thursday to discuss the Indian aggression and Pakistan response.

The repatriation of captive pilot was a major step towards regional peace, he said and added that the country’s visionary leadership did not want to further escalate the cross border tension despite the India was continuously committing the violation along the line of control.

Sarwar said the country had not only scored the victory over war front but also diplomatically due to effective strategy. Pakistan had also presented Indian aggressions and Kashmiris case before the world effectively.