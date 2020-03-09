Sarwar pays homage to martyred Col. Mujeebur Rehman

LAHORE, Mar 9 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar paid rich homage to Colonel Mujeebur Rehman of the Pakistan Army who embraced martyrdom during an operation against terrorists in Dera Ismail Khan (D.I.Khan).

In a message issued here on Monday, he said Pakistan managed to restore peace by getting rid of the menace of terrorism due to sacrifices of Pakistan Armed Forces and other security agencies.

Chaudhry Sarwar said, “Political leadership of the country stands by the armed forces and shares grief with the bereaved family.”