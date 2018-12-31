Sarwar makes new year resolution to curb corruption

LAHORE, Dec 31 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar

said on Monday the PTI government was entering the new year with

a renewed pledge to curb the menace of corruption, nepotism and

injustice from the country.

Addressing delegations from different walks of life at the Governor’s House on the eve of new year here Monday, he said the process of accountability would be ensured with complete transparency while mass contact campaign would be reinvigorated.