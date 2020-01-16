Sarwar grieves over loss of lives caused by avalanches, rains

ISLAMABAD, Jan 16 (APP):Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan Thursday expressed grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives caused by avalanches in different areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir, heavy snowfall and rains in Balochistan.

In a statement here, the minister sympathized with members of the bereaved families.

The Aviation Minister and Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines Air Marshal Arshad Malik have extended all possible assistance and cooperation to the affected people by the national flag-carrier.