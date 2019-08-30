Sarwar for ‘Lift Curfew in Kashmir’ global campaign

LAHORE, Aug 30 (APP):Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar Friday said he had decided to launch a global campaign “Lift Curfew in Kashmir” and he would travel across the continents to apprise the world of the need to lifting of curfew by India in IOK.

Addressing a public demonstration in connection with the Kashmir Hour at the Charing Cross here, he said he would also pen down letters to the European parliamentarians against curfew imposed by India in Jammu and Kashmir.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar led the public demonstration which was also attended by provincial ministers, party members and the civil society.

Addressing the participants of the demonstration, Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said “Lift Curfew in Kashmir” campaign would be taken to every nook and corner of the world and this diplomacy would force India to end curfew.