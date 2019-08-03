Sarwar condemns Hasil Bizenjo’s remarks against national institution

RAWALPINDI, Aug 03 (APP):Federal Minister for Aviation, Ghulam Sarwar Khan has condemned the statement of Mir Hasil Bizenjo against national institution after opposition’s defeat in Senate.

Talking to media persons here in PTI’s public secretariat, he said that people like Hasil Bizenjo were trying to malign Pakistan armed forces that had rendered invaluable sacrifices for the country.

The minister said Nawaz Sharif and Asif Zardari weakened institutions in the country, adding that opposition had strengthened the stance of India by giving statement against a national institution.