Sarwar claimed PTI in strong position to form governments in center, Punjab

ISLAMABAD, Jul 31 (APP):Senior leader of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar on Tuesday claimed that PTI was in a strong position to form its government in center and Punjab as19 independent elected members of provincial assembly have joined the Party.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that PTI chief Imran Khan would finalize the name of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab province. He said independent elected candidates and various political parties including Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) and Pakistan Muslim League- Q have announced their support to PTI in forming the federal government.

Chaudhry Sarwar said that polls were held in a free, fair and transparent manner adding that delegations of international observers have also endorsed conduct of election in the country. Free, fair and transparent elections would further strengthen democratic system of the country.

Ch Sarwar said that negotiation for joining of more independent members and political parties was underway.

To a question about allegations of rigging leveled by various political parties in the general election, he said that PTI chief imran Khan had already stated that the party was ready to open the consistences.

He said, if opponent political parties wanted that a commission should be constituted to investigate rigging allegations, the PTI would fully cooperate in this regard.

To another question, he said that the previous governments led by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People party PPP had failed to provide basic amenities including education, health facilities and justice to the people.

He said that PTI had served with commitment in KP and provided basic facilities to the people that was why our party have gained maximum seats in the province.