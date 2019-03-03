Sarwar asks UK, EU to broker peace between Pakistan, India

LAHORE, Mar 03 (APP):Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has called upon the United Kingdom (UK) and the European Union (EU) governments to mediate between Pakistan and India in order to diffuse tensions between the two neighbouring atomic powers and bring them to dialogue.

The governor, in a letter addressed to the EU and UK leadership Sunday, he asked them to press India to sit at the table in order to de-escalate situation between the neighbouring countries in the post-Pulwama attack scenario.

Chaudhry Sarwar drew the attention of the leaders to the war frenzy, created by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the Pakistan government had played a monumental role in de-escalating the situation through the release of the captured Indian fighter pilot as a goodwill gesture. The step was aimed at saving the region and the world from an imminent nuclear war.

Governor Sarwar, who is a former member of the British Parliament, reminded the international powers of their responsibility to ensure world peace. He also urged them to help resolve the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations (UN) resolutions.