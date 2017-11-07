Sartaj stresses to increase relations with Australia in agriculture, livestock

ISLAMABAD, Nov 7 (APP):Deputy Chairman, Planning Commission Sartaj Aziz on Tuesday stressed the need to increase more engagements in the fields of horticulture, water management, pulses, livestock, agriculture markets with Australia to empower farmers in rural areas of the country.

Pakistan has much potential to increase production in these sectors and this would provide an opportunity to increase its exports, he said this in a meeting with Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Margaret Adamson here.

Deputy Chairman Planning Commission also assured of Pakistan’s full cooperation in uplifting of economic conditions of rural areas and said, “we are resolved to carry forward the relations between the two countries further in the economic field,” said a statement issued here.

Australian High Commissioner acknowledged Pakistan’s potential in agricultural sector and said research work would be much more beneficial for increased productivity.

She informed Deputy Chairman that currently Australian Centre for International Agriculture Research was working in more than 30 countries but Pakistan was the top most priority and also extended their full cooperation in achieving the desired results.

Margaret while highlighting the challenges in water management, emphasized the need to carry out research work in agriculture and water management.

She also briefed about the upcoming project of Australia on rural transformation where Pakistan will be partner along with China, Indonesia and Bangladesh.